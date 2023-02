Ukraine is not only restoring destroyed power facilities after the attacks of the occupiers, but also working on a new format of power plants and substations, which will better protect the system from missile attacks.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, these processes continue in parallel.

"If we have any large-scale damage, we cannot wait for a new energy facility to be built nearby in a new format," Kudrytskyi said.

He explained that the construction of new facilities will take months or even years, and the existing facilities are already in need of repair.

"Therefore, we do everything in parallel: we restore the functionality of our highway, we are engaged in the design and implementation of new technical solutions that will better protect energy facilities from missile attacks. Now I will not disclose too many details about this new format of power plants and substations, this information should be limited, closed to a certain extent," Kudrytskyi said.

According to the chairman of the Ukrenergo’s board, energy companies are restoring what is destroyed and are working in parallel "to build the power system of the future."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night on Thursday, the invaders launched a missile attack on Ukraine, there are hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad Regions, as well as in the north and west of Ukraine.

On February 10, as a result of a massive enemy attack, thermal and hydrogeneration facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in 6 regions were damaged.