Russian combat aviation on Thursday morning launched two missile attacks on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, 6 people were wounded.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at about 10:30 a.m., the invaders once again fired at the city of Vovchansk. According to preliminary information, the shelling was carried out by enemy aircraft. Two missile strikes were recorded. As a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old man, an employee of Kharkivoblenergo, was injured. He was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury," he wrote.

Subsequently, Syniehubov said that the number of victims of the airstrike increased to 6 people.

"According to the update, another 5 men aged 35 to 65 were injured. The victims are specialists who carried out repair work on communication lines," he wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that doctors provided them with all the necessary help, they will undergo treatment outpatient.

According to Syniehubov, as a result of the enemy attack, the building of one of the enterprises and a private residential building were damaged.

