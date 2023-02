Centrenergo Sells Electricity On Exchange For 1st Time Since Beginning Of War

For the first time since the beginning of the war, the Centrenergo energy generating company held a successful auction for the sale of electricity.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On February 13, the Centrenergo company, which is under the management of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, held an auction for the sale of electricity on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange. The company sold 14,544 MWh for the period of February 17-28. The total amount is UAH 56.5 million (including VAT). The companies UESK, Energozakhid and LTK Elektrum purchased electricity,” the message says.

It is noted that this is the first successful auction since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, at which Centrenergo sold electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the supervisory board of Centrenergo extended the powers of acting director general of the company, Volodymyr Yehorov.

Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirska (Donetsk region), Trypilska (Kyiv region), and Zmiivska (Kharkiv region) thermoelectric power plants, which have a combined capacity of 7.66 GW and account for about 14% of Ukraine's total installed capacity.

Twenty-three power units with capacities ranging from 175 to 800 MW are installed at the company's thermal power plants, including 18 fired by coal and 5 fired by oil and gas.

The state owns 78.289% of the power generating company through the State Property Fund.