The prosecutor's office opened a case on the fact of the illegal seizure of the coastal strip of the Kaniv Reservoir by the MacPaw IT firm.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Criminal proceedings have been opened based on the fact of illegal possession of the lands of the water fund, the creation of artificial hydraulic structures, the construction of capital facilities within the coastal protective strip of the Kaniv Reservoir, violation of the rules of environmental safety (Article 236, Part 2 of Article 239-2, Part 1 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, illegal mining of minerals is being carried out on the banks of the Kaniv Reservoir in the Kyiv Region to create an artificial wash and arrange the territory near the recreation complex.

There is a dredger for sand extraction on it.

The investigators of the National Police, together with the eco-inspection of the capital region, conducted an inspection and found out that in this way, without special permission, the coastline was increased in the area where the recreation complex is being built.

According to the ecological examination carried out as part of the pre-trial investigation, the amount of damages caused to the state as a result of illegal dredging works - washing of the sand mixture - amounts to more than UAH 12 million 548 hryvnias.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted a number of searches at the residence of the director of MacPaw and at the company's office.

The searches are due to the fact that the representatives of the company did not provide the requested documents to the requests of law enforcement agencies.

During the searches, one computer with accounting documentation related to the company's activities was seized.

Documents, things and valuables not related to the subject of criminal proceedings were not seized.

At the moment, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings continues and is carried out by the investigators of the Main Investigation Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine.

All evidence regarding the circumstances of the commission of a criminal offense is collected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that he is ashamed of the search by law enforcement officers in the office of the Ukrainian food IT company MacPaw and he is in favor of the urgent adoption of the law on "Masks Show Stop".

Servant of the People is outraged by the searches in MacPaw and initiates a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee.