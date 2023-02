Electricity Generation Sufficient To Meet Needs Of Consumers For 5th Day In Row - Halushchenko

On Thursday, February 16, for the fifth day in a row, electricity generation was sufficient to meet the needs of consumers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, today the generation of electricity will continue to ensure its consumption, a certain capacity reserve has appeared.

In particular, more than half of the country's electricity is produced by the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi NPPs.

At the same time, stabilizing power outages are possible in the Odesa Region in connection with network repairs.

Also, according to Halushchenko, in less than a day, the power engineers of the Kharkiv Region completed repair work and restored power supply in Kupyansk and nearby districts, which were cut off the day before as a result of enemy shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, February 15, the power system operated with a zero deficit for the fourth day in a row.