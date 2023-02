Ukraine sends Canada an invitation to join the ‘aviation coalition’

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during a meeting with his Canadian colleague, Melanie Joly, offered Canada to join the so-called ‘aviation coalition’.

Kuleba said this during a joint briefing with Joly.

‘I gave Melanie an invitation to join the new coalition we are creating. This is an aviation coalition. We paid a lot of attention to this issue during our communication,’ said Kuleba.

The ‘aviation coalition’ mentioned by Kuleba is created by analogy with the ‘tank coalition’, which was previously joined by countries ready to transfer modern tanks to Ukraine.

These are mainly European countries that are working on providing Ukraine with German-made Leopard II tanks.

During the briefing, Minister Kuleba also thanked Minister Joly for her country's decision to provide Ukraine with the NASAMS air defense system, armored vehicles, and tanks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 11, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced that her country would purchase the NASAMS complex and its ammunition for Ukraine.

On January 18, Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andrii Yermak announced that Canada would hand over 200 Senator APC armored vehicles to the Ukrainian military.

On February 5, the Ministry of Defense of Canada showed footage of the loading of the first Leopard II tank that went to Ukraine.