British intelligence believes that Russia's military-space forces still retain a sufficiently large number of aircraft, but it is unlikely that Russia will decide to dramatically expand the air campaign because of this.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, activity in the air now roughly corresponds to the average daily norm observed since the summer of 2022.

According to British intelligence, in general, the Russian aviation is still significantly behind and is held back by the high threat from the Ukrainian air defense system, which remains, and dispersed basing due to the threat of strikes on Russian airfields.

"Russian warplanes operate almost exclusively over the territory held by Russia, which does not allow them to effectively fulfill their key strike role," the message emphasizes.

At the same time, throughout Russia, the Russian Aerospace Forces probably kept a fleet of approximately 1,500 combat aircraft with crews almost intact, despite the loss of more than 130 units since the beginning of the invasion.

"However, it is unlikely that the Russian Air Force is currently preparing for a sharp expansion of the air campaign, because under the current conditions of the battle, they would probably suffer unacceptable losses of aircraft," believes the Ministry of Defense of Britain.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night the occupiers launched a missile attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, during the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as five strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. A Russian Ka-52 helicopter was also destroyed.