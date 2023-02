The actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine since early 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023) as of February 15 made 29.678 million tons, down 29.3% or 12.280 million tons year over year.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

A total of 10,548,000 tons of wheat, 1,958,000 tons of barley, 14,900 tons of rye, and 17,060,000 tons of corn have already been exported.

At the same time, during the specified period, the export of wheat flour and flour from other crops increased by 38.7% or 25,400 tons year over year to 91,100 tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

According to the results of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022), Ukraine's actual export volume of grain amounted to 48.508 million tons, up 8.5% or 3.79 million tons year over year.