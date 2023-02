On February 16, Ukrainians are celebrating the Day of Unity for the second time. the holiday was founded in 2022 by Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the unity of the people amid reports of a possible full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the winter of 2022, without explanation, Russia began to withdraw its troops and equipment to the border of Ukraine. There was a lot of news in the world media about the possibility of a military invasion of Russia into our country. Among the possible dates for the start of the war, various publications named February 16. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this date as the Day of Unity.

"They are scaring us with a big war and once again setting a date for a military invasion. This is not the first time. But today our state is stronger than ever. We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it the Day of Unity. the corresponding decree has already been signed. On this day, we will hoist national flags, wear blue and yellow ribbons and show the whole world our unity," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video message.

The holiday was created to unite Ukrainians around the national idea and to show Russian propagandists our unity. After all, we all have one goal - to live in peace.

In the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 14, 2022, it was stated that the Day of Unity was created to strengthen Ukrainian society and its stability in the conditions of the growth of hybrid threats, and to counter moral-psychological and informational-propaganda pressure on public consciousness.

Before the holiday, a flash mob was launched on social networks, in the framework of which Ukrainians took a photo with the flag of Ukraine or in an embroidered shirt and published it under the hashtag #UArazom, and then passed this task on to another person.

Today, it is important for us to remember that we must remain united, because this is the only way we can defeat our common enemy.