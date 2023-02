On February 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in two areas and struck 17 enemy concentration areas, and other important enemy targets.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, in the areas of Hrianykivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar.

"In Chaplynka, Kherson Region; on February 14, the Russian occupation forces shelled the town with the aim of blaming and discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to witnesses, the rockets were flying from the south, from the side of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

Details: During the day, the enemy launched three missile and 18 air strikes. In addition, 52 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were recorded. The Russian occupiers fired at the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk, and Kherson Regions. Casualties among the civilian population were reported.

Over the past day, units of the AFU repelled enemy attacks in the areas of more than 15 settlements. In particular, near Bilohorivka, and Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk Region; and in Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Dyliyivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. Areas of Yanzhulivka settlements of Chernihiv Region were affected by hostile fire; Rozhkovychi, Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne, and Basivka in the Sumy Region; and Hraniv, Svitlychne, Strelecha, Vovchansk, Zemlianka, Rublene, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Kreidianka in the Kharkiv Region. The occupiers attacked Naumivka in the Sumy Region, and Hranova, and Udy in the Kharkiv Region from the territory of the Russian Federation with army aviation forces.

In the Kupiyansk, and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled more than 20 settlements with tanks, mortars,, and artillery, including Hrianykivka, and Kucherivka in the Kharkiv Region; Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region; and Terna, Novoselivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Stepove in the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Zhytlivka, Serebrianske Forestry, and Bilohorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the areas of more than 20 settlements were hit by mortar and artillery fire, including Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Kurdiumivka.

In the Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, 20 settlements were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery attacks, in particular, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Novoukraiyinka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva, Donetsk Region. Also, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Kamiyanka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region; more than 20 settlements were affected by fire, in particular, Vremivka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, and Kamianske. Enemy airstrikes were recorded near Novopol and Malynivka.

On the Kherson direction, Kherson was affected by enemy artillery fire, as well as the districts of more than 10 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Zmiyivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lviv, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Berehove of the Kherson Region; and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as five strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. A Russian Ka-52 helicopter was also destroyed.

Units of rocket troops, and artillery hit two enemy control points, six areas of concentration of manpower, and two of his ammunition depots.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, there are half as many enemy ships in the waters of the Black Sea as there were in previous days. However, this may indirectly indicate preparations for a massive missile strike.