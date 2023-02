Russia attacks Ukraine with 32 missiles at night, Ukraine’s air defense destroys half of missiles

During a massive missile attack on the night of February 16, the Air Force destroyed 16 of 32 Russian missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were used from two Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region, eight Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea, twelve Kh-22 cruise missiles from six Tu-22m3 long-range bombers from the Kursk Oblast and two Kh-59 guided air missiles from two Su-35 tactical aircraft from the Melitopol area.

The forces and means of the Air Force of the AFU destroyed 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, Kalibr and two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

"Unfortunately, some of the Kh-22 cruise missiles achieved their goals, hitting critical infrastructure facilities. Currently, there are no weapons capable of destroying this type of missile," the Air Force said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night, occupiers launched a missile attack on Ukraine.

On February 10, the Russians launched 71 cruise missiles during a massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 61 of them.

Russian missiles and drones damaged thermal, hydro-generation, and high-voltage infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine. In many regions, emergency power outages have been introduced.