RF ships in the Black Sea may be preparing for a massive missile attack – South Operational Command

There are half as many enemy ships in the waters of the Black Sea as there were in previous days. However, this may be an indirect indication of preparations for a massive missile strike.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the South Operational Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, there are currently six enemy ships and boats in the Black Sea, including one surface missile carrier equipped with eight Kalibr missiles.

Other missile carriers have been diverted to base points, which may indirectly indicate preparations for a massive exit and, accordingly, for a massive missile strike.

According to Nataliya Humeniuk, the Russians are stationing their ships near Novorossiysk because they fear being hit by Ukrainian missiles against the background of reports of the arrival of long-range weapons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Russian occupiers fired 71 cruise missiles during a massive attack on Ukraine.

On February 10, DTEK Energo reported that four thermal power plants were seriously damaged due to a Russian missile attack.