Overnight into February 16, a large-scale air alert was announced. Explosions were heard in some areas. After the enemy attack, there are hits in the North and West of Ukraine, in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad Regions.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak posted on Telegram.

"Another missile attack by the Russians. UAVs and missiles were launched at night. Unfortunately, there are hits in the North and West of Ukraine, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad Regions," he wrote.

Yermak added that the Russians have somewhat changed their tactics.

According to him, the occupiers conduct active reconnaissance and use false targets.

"But the anti-aircraft defense coped with most of the enemy's missiles and UAVs," Yermak noted.

As earlier reported, on February 10, the Russians launched 71 cruise missiles during a massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 61 of them.

Russian missiles and drones damaged thermal, hydro-generation, and high-voltage infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine. In many regions, emergency power outages have been introduced.

Meanwhile, Russia did not give up massive strikes on Ukraine. The next attack may fall precisely on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on February 24.