Servant Of The People Outraged By Searches In MacPaw IT Company, Initiates Meeting Of Rada Law Enforcement Com

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada is outraged by searches in the office of the Ukrainian IT company MacPaw and initiates a meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee of the Parliament.

David Arakhamia, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We in the Servant of the People faction are outraged by searches in one of the top IT companies in the country and its owner, who spent a lot of his own money to help the Armed Forces. A land plot cannot be the reason for the shutdown of business. Moreover, now that every saved workplace is important to us, every hryvnia of taxes. This incident cannot be left unresponsive," he wrote.

Arakhamia said that he was sending an appeal to the chairman of the Rada Committee on Law Enforcement with a request to consider this case within democratic parliamentary control at a meeting of the committee with the participation of law enforcement officers and representatives of an IT company and, based on its results, propose possible response options so that such cases will no longer be repeated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday it became known that in the MacPaw office and in the house of its founder, law enforcement officers conduct searches, seize equipment and documents.

Such investigative actions involve land that MacPaw acquired between 2016 and 2021.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was ashamed of the searches of law enforcement officers in the office of the IT company MacPaw and advocated the urgent adoption of the law on "Masks Show Stop."