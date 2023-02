Ukraine To Seize Initiative And Launch Counteroffensive Against Russia - US Secretary Of Defense

Ukraine has a "really good chance" to take and secure the initiative on the battlefield, said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. It is reported by The Telegraph on Wednesday, February 15.

At a speech after a meeting with NATO defense ministers, Austin stressed that Ukraine has a good chance to significantly influence the course of hostilities, seize the initiative and put strong pressure on Russian troops.

"I think they'll have a real good chance of making a pretty significant difference on the battlefield and establishing the initiative. And being able to exploit that initiative going forward,” he said.

Lloyd Austin added that NATO’s supply of tanks, weapons and ammunition will decisively tip the balance toward Ukraine in a planned “counter-offensive” against Russia this spring.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that in a few months the Ukrainian military will be ready for the de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine.

On February 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the Western allies would help Ukraine go on the offensive in the spring.

Also, according to media reports, the U.S. leadership believes that in the spring there will be a turning point in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, which will end with the offensive of Ukrainian troops.