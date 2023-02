Russia Wants To Seize Donbas And Demand Negotiations. It Has No Resources For Larger Actions - Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the leadership of the Russian Federation did not abandon the goal of capturing Kyiv and occupying the entire territory of Ukraine.

The Minister made a corresponding statement during the Kyiv Jewish Forum, his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

According to Reznikov, the Kremlin continues to pursue a single strategic goal - the capture of Kyiv and all of Ukraine.

The Minister stressed that Russia does not have the resources necessary to conduct hostilities in order to occupy the entire territory of the country.

"Therefore, their tactical goal is to capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions and demand negotiations," Reznikov said.

He recalled that today the front line between Ukraine and Russia has stretched for about 2,500 kilometers.

The most active hostilities are now continuing in the east and south of the country, where the occupiers increased pressure from the northern part of the Luhansk Region to Vuhledar and the outskirts in the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, February 15, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that in a few months the Ukrainian military will be ready to go on a new counteroffensive.

Recall that in early February Reznikov said that Ukraine needs a "tank coalition" with the main tanks of NATO countries to carry out a successful counteroffensive.