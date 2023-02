Zelenskyy May Meet With Biden Soon In Poland - Media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Poland. Preparations for the visit of the head of the Ukrainian state are being completed. Polish media reported this with reference to sources in the Ukrainian authorities.

If nothing extraordinary happens, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Poland in the near future.

"We are completing preparations for this," say DGP sources in the Ukrainian authorities. Most likely, this will happen during the stay of U.S. President Joe Biden in Warsaw or Rzeszow.

The Polish side does not comment on reports of a planned visit, citing security concerns, the publication said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, U.S. President Joe Biden said that Russian President Putin "has already lost Ukraine."

On January 26, the media reported that Biden was going to Europe to support Ukraine on the anniversary of the invasion of the Russian Federation.

Recall that in December, a press conference was held in the U.S. capital after historical negotiations between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.