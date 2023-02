The Russian occupiers have focused on the east of Ukraine, so the current intensification of the enemy should not be compared with a full-scale invasion of early 2022, said Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in a comment on Channel 24.

It was stated on the Facebook page of the Defense Intelligence on Wednesday, February 15.

Yusov noted that Russian troops are trying to prevent the imminent offensive of Ukrainian fighters, so they intensified attacks on Bakhmut and Vuhledar. According to him, at the moment the forces of the aggressor cannot fulfill the tasks, but this does not mean that there will be no further attempts.

"The enemy has a reserve, there is an accumulated manpower, however, at the same time there is a problem with equipment and ammunition. The current intensification of the Russian occupation forces should not be compared with the full-scale invasion that took place in early 2022," the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

The Russians understand that the continuation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and operations to liberate the territories are inevitable, and the Ukrainian armed forces are preparing to implement this plan, Yusov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that in a few months the Ukrainian military will be ready for the de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine.

On February 15, Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces, said that the Ukrainian military did not exclude another Russian offensive on Kharkiv and Kupiansk.

On February 2, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to seize the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March.