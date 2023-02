The Security Service of Ukraine has announced the selection of volunteers in its new assault unit.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU announces selection into a new assault unit! To become part of the team of legendary special forces is an honor for every defender of Ukraine. Our soldiers conduct unique special operations, perform tasks at the hottest points and, together with the Defense Forces, liberate our native land. You have the opportunity to defend Ukraine side by side with them, moving towards a joint Victory," the SSU notes.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

- motivation, appropriate level of physical and psychological training;

- presence of combat experience;

- high professional qualities.

Preference will be given to people who have served in special military units: snipers, engineers, telecommunications specialists, air detectors, artillery fire spotters, operators of multiple rocket launchers, anti-tank missile systems, drones, drivers of combat vehicles and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Interior Affairs began the formation of the Offensive Guard assault brigades for the strengthening of the Defense Forces and de-occupation of Ukraine.