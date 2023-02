Population’s Deposits With Banks Down 0.3% To UAH 923.6 Billion in January

As of February 1, according to the latest data, the amount of funds deposited by individuals in hryvnias and foreign currency with banks decreased by 0.3% month over month to UAH 923.561 billion.

This follows from a statement by the National Bank, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In 2022, population’s deposits with banks increased by 29.3% from UAH 719.418 billion.

Population’s hryvnia deposits with banks decreased by 2% to UAH 581.015 billion in January.

At the same time, the amount of foreign currency deposits of the population in the hryvnia equivalent increased by 2.6% to UAH 342.546 billion in the reporting month.

Deposits of legal entities (hryvnia and currency) in January increased by 2.9% to UAH 933.895 billion.

The average interest rate on hryvnia deposits (monthly average) in January for legal entities increased by 0.1 percentage points to 10.8%, for individuals - remained at 10.6%.

The interest rate on currency deposits for legal entities was 0.9%, and for the population - 0.6%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2021, public deposits in banks increased by 6.8% from UAH 674.718 billion to UAH 720.932 billion.

In 2020, population deposits in banks increased by 24.5% from UAH 542.302 billion.