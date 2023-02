6 enemy air targets were detected in the airspace of Kyiv, previously they were balloons, most of them were shot down by air defense forces. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Preliminarily, about 6 enemy air targets were detected in the airspace of Kyiv. According to the information that is being clarified, these were balloons moving in space under the influence of the wind. These objects could carry corner reflectors and certain intelligence equipment. Air defense systems worked on all air targets. Most of these probes were shot down," the report said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration assumes that the purpose of launching the balloons was to detect and exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

The final determination of the type and characteristics of the aircraft and their equipment will be made after a detailed study and analysis of the remains of the downed objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Wednesday, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that air targets were detected in the sky over the Kyiv Region, and air defense was working.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, commented on the announcement of the air alert in the Kyiv Region in connection with the presence of enemy balloons in the airspace, noted that Russia uses air balloons to detect Ukrainian air defense, as well as a false target, so that the air defense forces spend ammunition on these balloons.

According to him, the Russians launch balloons up to one and a half meters in diameter into the air, attaching a corner reflector together with an EW transmitter to a string.