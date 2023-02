Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin replaced the head of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Oleksii Khomenko, First Deputy Prosecutor General, introduced Stanislav Hushchesov as the new head to the team of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Khomenko noted that Hushchesov has been working in the prosecutor's office for a long time, in particular in managerial positions, and has sufficient experience, knowledge and willpower to fulfill the duties assigned to him.

"Chernihiv Region withstood the onslaught of the enemy and is currently under constant shelling. During the active hostilities, the prosecutors of the Chernihiv Region ensured the continuity of the functions of the prosecutor's office," Khomenko said.

The Deputy Prosecutor General emphasized the need for coordinated and effective work of law enforcement agencies and prosecutor's offices in documenting and investigating war crimes of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin dismissed the heads of 5 regional prosecutor's offices.

Kostin signed orders on the dismissal of the heads of the Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regional prosecutor's offices.