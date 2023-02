MP Haydu Included Into Corruption Register For Scandal In Odesa Cafe Strudel

Parliamentarian Oleksandr Haydu, a member of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, lost the case in the Kyiv Court of Appeal based on the protocol of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) regarding the conflict in the Odesa cafe Strudel and was included in the register of corrupt persons.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the NACP.

Haydu must also pay a fine of UAH 3,400 in favor of the state.

As known, the MP visited a coffee shop in Odesa with an acquaintance during the quarantine restrictions due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation).

However, he was refused a seat at the table due to the reluctance of the woman who was with the MP to present a COVID certificate.

After the conflict, Haydu exercised his right to a parliamentary appeal and wrote to Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as well as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In his appeals, he offered to check this catering establishment.

Because of these inspections, the work of the coffee shop was paralyzed for a week.

Based on this fact, in August 2022, the NACP drew up an administrative protocol regarding the conflict of interests of the MP.

The court found the MP guilty of the offense provided for in Part 2 of Article 172-7 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

Haydu had to pay a fine, but he appealed the decision to the appeals court.

The Kyiv Court of Appeals recently left the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv unchanged.

