Applications For Drawing Up MP’s Powers From Korolevska And Solod Already Received By Rada - Stefanchuk

Applications for drawing up powers of MP from Nataliya Korolevska and her husband Yurii Solod, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada on the lists of the banned party Opposition Platform - For Life, have already been received by the Verkhovna Rada. The head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"N.Yu. Korolevska, Yu.V. Solod. The applications for drawing up the powers of MP to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine have been received. Officially. Accordingly, the deprivation of mandates will take place in a legal manner, according to the Constitution of Ukraine. We are waiting for the applications of other fugitives," Stefanchuk wrote.

He added a photo of statements from Korolevska and Solod to his post. According to statements from January 22, Korolevska is resigning as MP taking into account health and family circumstances, Solod - taking into account family circumstances.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, announced that Nataliya Korolevska, her husband Yurii Solod and Oleh Voloshyn, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada on the lists of the banned party Opposition Platform - For Life, will lose their parliamentary mandates in the nearest plenary week.

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin (previously members of the faction Opposition Platform - For Life) and non-factional parliamentarians Andrii Derkach and Andrii Aksionov.