US Concludes Contracts For Production Of Ammunition For Ukraine For USD 522 Million

The United States has signed contracts with two companies for the production of 155 mm artillery shells for Ukraine in the amount of USD 522 million.

It was announced by AFP news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Tuesday, the U.S. army announced that it had provided USD 522 million to two companies for the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine," the publication says.

Orders for the manufacture of ammunition were received by Northrop Grumman Systems and Global Military Products.

The contracts are out of concern that Ukraine is quickly running out of artillery shells, which are provided by the United States and other allies.

Deliveries of new ammunition to Ukraine are planned to begin in March this year.

The contracts are funded by the Pentagon's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German Ministry of Defense signed a contract with one of the largest German military equipment manufacturers Rheinmetall concern for the production of 35-mm ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns in service with the Ukrainian military.