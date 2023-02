In two weeks, Ukrainians exchanged about 5 million incandescent lamps for energy-saving LED lamps.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About one million Ukrainians have already taken advantage of the program of free exchange of old incandescent lamps for new energy-saving LED lamps. Since the start of the program on January 30, Ukrainians have exchanged about 5 million lamps. At the same time, consumers have already ordered 2.2 million energy-saving light bulbs through the Diia application," the message says.

It is noted that the government plans to implement a program to replace 50 million incandescent lamps with new energy-saving lamps, which should significantly reduce the consumption of electricity by the population.

"The campaign envisages reaching about 10 million Ukrainians, each of whom can exchange 5 LED lamps in one hand. Currently, the Government continues the search for donors who would provide financing for the purchase of another 10 million lamps... According to experts, the transition to LED lamps will help consume 7-10% less electricity at times of peak load, i.e. save about 1 gigawatt of electricity. Also, thanks to modern LED lamps, Ukrainians will be able to reduce their electricity bills," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers launched a program of free exchange of old electric incandescent lamps for energy-saving LED lamps.

The European Union financed 30 million LED lamps for Ukrainians, another 5 million - France.

According to the calculations of the Ministry of Economy, replacing old light bulbs with new LED lamps can save the country up to 1.5 gigawatts of electricity during peak hours, and replacing 50 million LED lamps will relieve the work of one nuclear power plant reactor.