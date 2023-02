The UK does not intend to transfer fighters to Ukraine in the coming years.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said this in an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I don't think we'll hand over fighter jets in the next few months or even years," he declared.

According to him, if the British government transferred fighters to Ukraine, it would also have to provide about 200 troops of the Royal Air Force.

At the same time, the UK cannot send the necessary specialists to Ukraine during the war.

Britain will focus on ensuring that Ukraine can protect itself in the long run.

"The reality is that we are talking about the fact that we should plan not only for the struggle at this point, where we help Ukraine repel Russia's illegal invasion, but we should help Ukraine with its long-term stability, making sure that after this war Ukraine will be able to defend itself for a long time," Wallace said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his visit to the UK he approached the decision to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons and fighters, and during his visit to France he "got positive" from the meeting, which discussed the issue of supplying Ukraine with armored equipment and tanks.

At the end of January, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States does not plan to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.