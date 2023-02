The Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of minerals that are of strategic importance for the economy and defense, as well as the deposits where they are mined.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on February 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is about vanadium, lithium, titanium, uranium and salt. 26 deposits will be provided for use under the terms of production sharing agreements. This will create ample opportunities for the investor in the implementation of the project, and the state will receive its share, which will be used for the development of the Ukrainian economy," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the bill on minimum stocks of oil and oil products.

According to Shmyhal, a diversified storage system will be created, and in the event of a crisis situation, there will be reserves in the reserves, which will amount to at least 61 days of domestic consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the Apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council created a system for monitoring the use of minerals with open access.

In July 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to stimulate the search, extraction and enrichment of minerals that are of strategic importance for the sustainable development of the economy and the state's defense capability.