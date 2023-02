The Russian army continues to suffer heavy losses. In particular, in the area of the village of Chervona Zorka of the Simferopol district in Crimea, the enemy uses burning to hide the killed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this in a summary.

According to the General Staff, near the local crematorium there is a constant line of military vehicles in the number of up to 10 units.

In these trucks, the occupiers bring killed Russian servicemen and mercenaries.

Cremation is carried out around the clock. At the same time, cremation services are not provided to civilians, the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to data on Tuesday morning, February 14, the Ukrainian military eliminated 740 Russian soldiers during the day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 139,080 soldiers. The Armed Forces also destroyed two enemy aircraft.

During February 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Missile forces and gunners of the Armed Forces hit the command post, 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 6 ammunition depots and 2 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.