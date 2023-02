Air Targets Detected In Sky Over Kyiv Region, Air Defense Working - Administration

In the Kyiv Region on Wednesday afternoon, an air alarm went off, air targets were recorded in the sky over the region.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At 13:28 p.m., the Kyiv Region declared an air raid.

"Air targets were detected in the sky of the Kyiv Region. In this regard, air defense is working," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration later reported.

Residents of the region were urged to remain calm and stay in shelters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, the invaders launched a missile attack on an energy facility in the Kyiv Region.