Orthodox Church Of Ukraine Holds Worship In Refectory Church Of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra For The First Time In Hist

For the first time in the history of Ukraine, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Epiphanius conducted worship in the Refectory Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which has always been the temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

The worship started at 09:00 a.m.

The worship takes place on the occasion of the Meeting of the Lord.

Bishops, archbishops, metropolitans and clerics of the OCU take part in the worship.

In addition, more than 300 believers are present at the service. Entry by documents.

Epiphanius has already served twice before in the Dormition Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, but this is the first time in the Refectory Church.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the OCU, during the service in the Refectory Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on the occasion of the Meeting of the Lord, called on the Ukrainian people to fast and pray on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 for Ukrainian defenders, soldiers and civilians who were killed, and for the living.

The National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Pavlo (Lebed), 14 representatives of the UOC (MP) and former Member of Parliament Vadym Novinsky.

And the Security Service of Ukraine launched criminal proceedings against the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC MP Pavlo (Lebed).