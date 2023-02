Russia has engaged about 97% of its army in the war against Ukraine, but even this is not enough to break through the Ukrainian defense. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on BBC Radio 4.

According to him, Moscow's offensive strategy provided for a maximum concentration of efforts to "penetrate" the defense of Ukraine. However, the maximum that the Russian command has achieved is a very slow advance.

"What Russia is doing, trying to move forward, it is doing almost at the level of the First World War, with the level of attrition and with success rates measured by meters, not kilometers," Wallace noted.

He emphasized that all these modest successes on the battlefield were achieved by huge efforts for the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Tuesday, February 14, the Ukrainian military eliminated 740 Russian soldiers per day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 139,080 troops. The Armed Forces also destroyed two enemy aircraft.

During February 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in areas of more than 20 settlements. Rocket troops and gunners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a control point, 2 areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy manpower, 6 ammunition depots and 2 enemy's electronic warfare stations.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are burning corpses in Crimea around the clock.