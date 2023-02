As a result of the earthquake in Turkey, 5 citizens of Ukraine were killed, 7 more are considered missing. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"10 Ukrainians were rescued from the rubble. 7 are considered missing, their search continues (2 may be under the rubble, our units of the State Emergency Service are involved in the search). 1 person was hospitalized, his condition is stable. Unfortunately, 5 citizens of Ukraine were killed as a result of the earthquake, in particular a family from Zaporizhzhia. The embassy is taking measures to prepare the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased," he wrote.

Nikolenko said that diplomats plan to evacuate 22 Ukrainian citizens from the affected southern region in the near future.

In total, it was possible to find 136 Ukrainians and evacuate 37.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a second group of Ukrainian consuls is going to the disaster zone to coordinate the search for missing citizens, provide assistance to the victims and ensure the evacuation of Ukrainians to other Turkish regions and Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in the south of Turkey and the north of Syria. According to media reports, more than 41,000 people in Turkey and Syria were victims of the earthquakes. More than 35,000 people were killed in Turkey, more than 5,000 people - in neighboring Syria.

On February 8, a group of Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics arrived in Turkey to help in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake.

On February 14, it became known that 46-year-old Ukrainian Yuliya Petrova and her two sons were killed during the earthquake in Turkey. Zakhar was 10 years old, and Matviy was 5 years old.