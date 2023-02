The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) elected judge Vira Mykhailenko as the new head of the court.

This was reported by the HACC press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Judge Vira Mykhailenko has become the new head of the High Anti-Corruption Court," the court informed.

The corresponding decision was made on February 14 at the general meeting of judges.

From May 7, 2019 to May 6, 2022, Olena Tanasevych was the head of the HACC.

From May 7, 2022, Oleh Pavlyshyn, who has the longest judicial experience, served as the head of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

In addition, on May 18, 2022, judge Oleksandr Semennykov was elected as the head of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC, replacing Danyila Chornenka in this position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pavlyshyn was appointed head of the court instead of Tanasevych, as her term as head of the court expired on May 6.

In accordance with the Part 3 of Article 34 of the Law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges", the administrative powers of the head of the court have been exercised since May 7, 2022 by Oleh Pavlyshyn, a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, as a judge who has more experience as a judge.