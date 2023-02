The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cooperates with people from the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, told about this in an interview with the Greek publication Iefimerida.

"In the war, we are using all legal means. We have found mechanisms of cooperating even with people who are very close to Putin. These people are beyond any suspicion, they are known as supporters of "great Russia," the message reads.

Cherniak said that not many Russian high-ranking officials cooperate with the Defense Intelligence because of friendly feelings towards Ukraine. At the same time, according to him, there are quite a few people in Putin's circle who do not support the current policy of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, in particular full-scale war.

"They all do it for their own benefit - it's in their interests. Some to save their lives. Some because they're losing money. After the invasion of Ukraine, a number of people began to lose money and influence very quickly. They don't like it," he explained.

The representative of the GUR believes that these people are not ready for any coups in the Russian Federation at the moment, but "if he (Putin, - Ed.) loses power, they will destroy him."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Kremlin is in a hurry to launch a new major offensive to capture the Donetsk Region, but does not have enough combat power for this, and is setting unrealistic deadlines.

Meanwhile, in British intelligence, it is considered unlikely that Russia will be able to build up the forces necessary to significantly influence the outcome of the war in the coming weeks. Despite Russia's intention to capture Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donetsk Region, due to which the Russian army has been trying to resume major offensive operations since the beginning of January 2023, the occupiers lack the ammunition and maneuver units necessary for a successful offensive.