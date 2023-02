Today, in the morning of February 15, the Russian army again shelled Kupiyansk, Kharkiv Region. There were fires.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov posted on Telegram.

Today, at 7 a.m., occupiers again shelled the city of Kupiyansk, Kharkiv Region. As a result of Russian shelling, three private residential buildings, as well as commercial buildings, were damaged. There were fires. No casualties.

In addition, during the past day, February 14, areas of at least 20 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling.

It is reported that in the Kupiyansk direction, the Russian military shelled Krokhmalne, Berestove, Tabayivka, Kupiyansk, and Dvorichna with tanks, mortars, and artillery.

Veterynarne, Hraniv, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Chuhuyivka, etc. were also under enemy fire.

It is noted that in the city of Kupiyansk, because of rocket fire, a multi-story residential building suffered significant damage.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers continue to attack Kupiyansk. On February 13, the Russian military shelled Kupiyansk in the morning. Residential buildings were damaged.

Meanwhile, an employee of Kharkivoblenergo detonated an explosive device near the village of Nova Husarivka of the Balakliya Territorial Community.