On February 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled Russian attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Missiles and gunners of the AFU hit the command post, two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, six ammunition depots, and two radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

During the day, the enemy conducted two missile and three air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk Region. In addition, recorded were 68 enemy attacks using MLRSes, in particular on civilian objects in the Kherson and Mykolayiv Regions.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Over the past day, the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Among them are Hrianykivka of the Kharkiv Region; Nevske, Kreminna, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka of the Donetsk Region.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi areas. The enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of our troops, as well as settlements near the contact line. Areas of Yanzhulivka and Tymonovychi settlements of the Chernihiv Region were subjected to enemy shelling; Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfine, and Basivka of the Sumy Region; as well as Veterynarne, Hraniv, Baranivka, Strelecha, Krasne, Ternova, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zemlianky, Rublene, Chuhuyivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiyansk, and Redwood oak in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled more than 20 settlements with tanks, mortars and artillery, including Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Tabayivka of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Novoyehorivka, Makiyivka, Chervonopopivka, Pishchane, Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebrianske Forestry, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Fedorivka and Stepove in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, more than 25 settlements were shelled by mortars and artillery, including Bilohorivka, Vesele, Paraskoviyivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region.

A total of 30 settlements were hit with tanks, mortars, and artillery in the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. In particular, they were Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, and Vremivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 20 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Olhivske, Malynivka, Staroukrayinka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, as well as the districts of more than 30 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Inhulets, Lvove, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, and Veletenske of the Kherson Region; were affected by enemy artillery fire.

During the day, the aviation of the AFU carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

In addition, rocket launchers and gunners hit the control post, two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, six ammunition depots, and two radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to data on Tuesday morning, February 14, the Ukrainian military eliminated 740 Russian soldiers during the day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 139,080 soldiers. The AFU also destroyed two enemy aircraft.