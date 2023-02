Rescue teams from 82 countries are participating in search operations in the territory of Turkiye.

This follows from a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

It is noted that a total of 100 countries offered Ankara help after the devastating earthquake.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified that 9,046 foreign rescuers are now involved in the disaster zone. Teams from two more countries are expected.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the morning of February 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in the south of Turkiye and the north of Syria. According to media reports, more than 41,000 people in Turkiye and Syria were victims of the earthquakes. More than 35,000 people died in Turkiye, more than 5,000 people in neighboring Syria.

On February 8, a group of Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics arrived in Turkiye to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.

On February 14, it became known that 46-year-old Ukrainian Yuliya Petrova and her two sons died during the earthquake in Turkey. Zakharov was 10 years old, and Matvii was 5 years old.