Lithuania might view Ukraine’s requests regarding repair of NASAMS

Lithuania is ready to resolve the issue of repairing NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, if Ukraine asks.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Arvydas Anusauskas, Kauno diena reports.

"If Ukraine asks, we will discuss this issue," the minister said.

He refrained from making more detailed comments.

Earlier, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said that Vilnius can help Ukrainians in the repair and maintenance of NASAMS.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his country agreed to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition.

On Thursday, February 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a personal meeting with head of the Slovak government Eduard Heger in Brussels, during which the issue of providing MiG-29 fighter jets was discussed.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support for Ukraine with the leaders of European countries and the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy.