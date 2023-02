In early February, a batch of diesel fuel produced by the United States arrived in Ukraine. This is the first case of import of American petroleum products in the history of the Ukrainian market.

This was reported by the online publication Enkorr, referring to the data of the company Ukrpaletsystem (UPG), which imported the specified batch, the manufacturer of petroleum products was Marathon Petroleum Company.

"A tanker with a deadweight of 100,000 tons was accepted at the port of Hamburg, from where we take the product with smaller tankers of 30,000 tons and take it to our terminal in Poland. This first batch has already begun to arrive in Ukraine," the UPG said.

The company does not disclose commercial details, but noted that the experience of the first deliveries indicates the prospect of continuing this work.

"Now Europe has a very good situation, large reserves, there is a downward trend in prices. But we will try to increase the supply of the American product through the logistical convenience of working with these batches and profitable pricing," the company said. It added that American diesel has already arrived at UPG filling stations.

"In my memory, this is the first ever case of American oil products coming to us. This is a very symbolic event, because it shows how the market of Ukraine and Europe is transformed due to anti-Russian sanctions. This is the best illustration of the destruction of myths about the unreality of life without Russian oil products," commented Serhii Kuiun, director of the А-95 Consulting Group.

The UPG group operates a network of gas stations, which currently has 81 units. According to the results of 2022, UPG has become the second largest importer of diesel fuel, and in recent years it is one of the largest wholesale sellers of diesel fuel. At the end of 2022, the group announced the acquisition of the assets of the Polish company Baltchem SA Zaklady Chemicze, which owns two marine terminals in the Republic of Poland for transshipment and storage of petroleum products.