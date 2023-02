In European countries, the Russian spy network continues to operate actively, said Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with the Greek publication Iefimerida. This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, February 14.

Cherniak noted that Russia is trying to influence public opinion and certain authoritative people in European countries with the help of its mass media. The aggressor country uses open propaganda mouthpieces like Russia Today and more covert methods of influence, the intelligence official said.

"There are cases when Russian-recruited foreign media journalists go to work with the sole purpose of talking to their colleagues in order to influence their opinion in favor of Russia. Recently, the Russian spy network has focused on neutralizing the supply routes of Western weapons provided to Ukraine by partners," Cherniak emphasized.

According to him, Europe is of interest to Russia as a "zone of influence", so if Ukraine is conquered, the aggressor will not stop and go further: "And we know that Putin had such plans before the invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps they have not changed even now," Cherniak noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 12, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Russia could win the war if Ukraine does not receive aid very urgently.

In February, investigators revealed how Russia bribed officials in Europe in order to gain recognition of the annexation of Crimea and get rid of sanctions.

On February 1, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Russia was betting on Europe's "fatigue" with Ukraine and taxpayers' protests.