Germany Dispels Hopes For Rapid Formation Of Leopard 2 Battalion For Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has dispelled the hope that it would be possible to quickly form a battalion of modern Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

He stated this before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, European Truth reports.

According to him, so far only 14 tanks promised by Germany are ready, and three by Portugal.

Other Leopard 2 tanks from other countries are currently not discussed, Pistorius said.

Things don't look much better with the formation of a battalion of Leopard 2 tanks organized by Poland, he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would supply Ukraine with a batch of Leopard 2 tanks.

He also said that Berlin allows all countries armed with Leopard 2 to transfer tanks to Ukraine.

In the first wave of supplies, Ukraine should receive 120-140 modern Western tanks, in particular British Challenger 2 and American Abrams M1.

On February 7, German Defense Minister Pistorius arrived in Ukraine and brought a Leopard 2 toy tank.