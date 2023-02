Rada Will Consider Canceling Holiday Of March 8 And May 9 This Month

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights will consider a bill on canceling the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, Labor Day on May 1, and Victory over Nazism Day on May 9 during February.

The committee informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"The committee will consider the bill in accordance with the established procedure. In accordance with the legislation, the draft act will be considered by the committee within a month," the agency was told.

The Social Policy Committee is responsible for the bill on canceling the above-mentioned holidays, because amendments are being made to the Code of Labor Laws.

Ukrainian News Agency was also told that the decision will be made public immediately following the results of the committee meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 6 MPs propose to the Verkhovna Rada to cancel the celebrations on March 8, May 1 and 9.

Instead, the parliamentarians propose to introduce a celebration of: