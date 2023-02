Prigozhin Declares That Russians Would Not Be Able To Capture Bakhmut In Near Future

The owner of the Russian private military company Wagner, recognized by the U.S. as a transnational criminal organization, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are bringing more and more reserves to Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region and are resisting fiercely, so there is no question of capturing the city. This was stated by the head of the criminal group to the Russian Telegram channel Smotri on Tuesday, February 14.

Prigozhin stated that it will not be possible to capture Bakhmut in the near future, because the Ukrainian defenders do not give in and constantly resist the invaders' attempts to get to Bakhmut.

"I don't understand where this nonsense comes from. The enemy is becoming more active in all directions, raising new and new reserves. Every day from 300 to 500 new fighters are approaching Bakhmut from all directions. The artillery fire is increasing every day. There are very heavy battles in the north, there is no question of the encirclement in the north of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said.

It is not at all clear where the stories about some encirclement come from, Bakhmut will not be taken tomorrow, Ukrainians are fiercely resisting, Putin's "cook" emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, Prigozhin said that the militants under his control had allegedly stopped recruiting prisoners from Russian penal colonies for the war against Ukraine.

Prigozhin believes that for the complete occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, Russia must continue the war for at least another year and a half.

At the same time, about 10,000 of the approximately 50,000 prisoners recruited to the Wagner PMC remained on the front line in Ukraine.