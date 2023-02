West Will Help Ukraine Go On Offensive This Spring - U.S. Defense Minister

The United States of America and its allies intend to continue providing assistance to Ukraine in its fight against full-scale military aggression by Russia. U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin made a corresponding statement at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

His words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine's partners intend to do everything possible so that Ukraine receives all the aid that was promised to it.

"All countries around the world continue to step up efforts and consider new decisions regarding military support for Ukraine. Together, this Contact Group makes it clear that we will support Ukraine in its struggle," Austin said.

He also added that the U.S. and its allies will help Ukraine launch a counteroffensive this spring.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, on February 14, the Politico publication stated with reference to its own sources that the USA will not supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

The White House allegedly informed the Ukrainian authorities that the United States has an extremely limited stock of such missiles, which are needed by the American army itself.

We also wrote that, according to media reports, the U.S. leadership believes that a turning point will come in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine in the spring, which will end with the offensive of Ukrainian troops.