Almost all electrical substations were destroyed in Lviv and the region due to missile attacks. Also, many other objects in the city were damaged and will not be restored.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"We have destroyed almost all electrical substations within Lviv and the region. That is why electricity supply is a big problem, but our power engineers find non-standard smart solutions, so industry and these institutions, which are supposed to provide the city, are working," said the mayor of Lviv.

He also added that many other critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the city and region. Most of them will no longer be repaired - they will be rebuilt anew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, February 14, electricity generation is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers in Ukraine. However, in some regions, in particular in the Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Regions, stabilization power outages related to network repairs are possible.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received from Germany 334 tons of equipment for the restoration of energy infrastructure.