The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed 5 Deputy Ministers of Interior Affairs: Bohdan Drapiatyi, Kateryna Pavlichenko, Oleksii Sierhieiev, Vasyl Teteria and Leonid Tymchenko.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Drapiatyi and Pavlichenko were reassigned Deputy Ministers.

Sierhieiev previously worked as the head of the department of organizational and analytical support and operational response of the National Police.

Teteria was deputy head of the National Police.

Tymchenko was the head of the department of information and analytical support of the National Police.

The Cabinet also appointed Inna Yashchuk as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed five Deputy Ministers of Interior Affairs: Mary Hakobyan, Ihor Bondarenko, Serhii Honcharov, Bohdan Drapiatyi and Kateryna Pavlichenko.

Drapiatyi has served as Deputy Minister since August 2021, Pavlichenko since September 2019.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko as the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

On January 18, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko as Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs and entrusted him with the duties of the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs after the death of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi as a result of a helicopter crash.