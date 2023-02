Former First Deputy Economy Minister Kudin Heads Direction Of Strategy At Ukrnafta

Former First Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin headed the direction of strategy, development and cooperation with state authorities of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta.

Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our team has added another strong player. Denys Kudin headed the direction of strategy, development and interaction with state authorities. We had a good experience of working together in the past. I am sure we will do a lot of useful things now," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed First Deputy Minister of Economy Kudin.

In November 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the first deputy head of the State Property Fund, Denys Kudin, as the first deputy minister of economy after the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yuliya Svyrydenko to the position of first deputy prime minister, minister of economy.

In November 2022, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk oil refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

The shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.