Cash Dollar Sell Rate 40.1574 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 39.4439 UAH/USD On Tuesday 16:55

Less Than 5,000 Residents Remain In Bakhmut, Including 140 Children - Donetsk Governor Kyrylenko 16:51

Zelenskyy Allows Appointment Of Military Man As First Deputy Defense Minister, Although Law Prohibits This 16:36

Russian Troops Personnel Losses For February 13 Increase By 740 To 139,080 Killed, Equipment - By 2 Aircraft And 9 Artillery Systems 16:30