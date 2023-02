Less Than 5,000 Residents Remain In Bakhmut, Including 140 Children - Donetsk Governor Kyrylenko

In the frontline Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, less than 5,000 residents remain, among them about 140 children.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Kyrylenko, a week ago, more than 6,000 people remained in the city.

Now only those people who are registered in Bakhmut are allowed to enter and leave the city.

“The number of people staying in Bakhmut should be kept to a minimum. The military should do its work, continue to prepare defense lines, including in the city," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He stressed that the Bakhmut direction remains one of the hottest sections of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian army daily loses a battalion killed in the Bakhmut area.

Near Bakhmut, the occupiers try to cut the highway to Kostiantynivka.